Capable Of Undermining Dignity: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Prashant Bhushan, Twitter

Taking cognisance of two tweets by advocate Prashant Bhushan, the Supreme Court on Wednesday registered suo motu proceedings in the matter. The apex court observed that the tweets have brought the judiciary in 'disrepute' and are capable of undermining the dignity and authority of the court and the office of Chief Justice of India. The court has also issued a notice to the Attorney General and Prashant Bhushan as well.

Notice issued to Bhushan, Twitter

"We are, prima facie, of the view that the aforesaid statements on Twitter have brought the administration of justice in disrepute and are capable of undermining the dignity and authority of the Institution of Supreme Court in general and the office of the Chief Justice of India in particular, in the eyes of the public at large," a three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra observed.

The matter has been directed by the bench to be listed before the Court to pass appropriate orders. Apart from notifying Prashant Bhushan and the Attorney General, has also directed Twitter Inc., California, USA to file a reply in the case.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was told by Twitter's counsel that if the top court directs, then they would disable the alleged contemptuous tweets of Bhushan. The bench, which asked the Attorney General to assist in the matter, has posted the case for hearing on August 5. The allegedly contemptuous tweets were critical of the top court and posted by Bhushan on Twitter on June 27 and June 29.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Prashant Bhushan has been pulled up by the Supreme Court. A PIL was filed against the advocate earlier for tweeting against SC and senior members of the judiciary. However, Bhushan was let go then by the SC with an apology from his side.

