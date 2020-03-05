CBI& ED's Plea Challenging A Raja's Acquittal Adjourned By Delhi High Court To March 24

In the latest development to the 2G scam case, the Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate's (ED) appeal against the acquittal of ex-telecom Minister A Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi and others involved in the 2G scam case.

The single judge High Court Bench comprising of Justice Brijesh Sethi adjourned the matter. The next hearing on the bench is scheduled for March 24, March 25, and March 26.

A petition challenging CBI and the ED's appeal has also been filed by A Raja's former secretary RK Chandolia in the High Court. The appeal challenging the probe agency's appeal challenges their acquittal claiming that it is now 'infructuous' due to the 2018 amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI and ED had approached the Delhi High Court in March 2018 to challenge the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum case which emerged into the limelight in 2017.

Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others were accused

In the 2G scam case filed by the CBI, Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others were tried under provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2013 dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.

The CBI had also filed an appeal challenging the acquittal of Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and six others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe. A special court on December 21, 2017, had acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in CBI and ED cases related to the scam. It had acquitted 15 others, including DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, film producer Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Sharad Kumar, director of Kalaignar TV in the ED case.

