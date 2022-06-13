CBI Conducts Multicity Raids Against Irregularities In Assam National Highway Road Project

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday launched a multi-city raid in connection with the alleged irregularities in the National Highway Road Project in Assam. The locations in which the raids have been conducted are Shillong, Guwahati, Gurugram and Bengaluru, informed CBI. Few National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and GR Infra Projects officials have been apprehended by the central agency.

On April 2, the CBI booked NHAI officials, and a consortium of private construction companies 22 individuals over alleged corruption in three highway segments from 2008 to 2010. The action came after the conclusion of a preliminary enquiry registered in 2018.

According to the officials, the enquiry report alleged corruption in the Surat-Hazira section of National Highway-6, the Kishangarh-Ajmer-Beawar section of NH-8 and the Varanasi-Aurangabad section of NH-2 awarded to Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Construction Private Limited (facing liquidation) and Soma Enterprises, the officials said. According to the findings of the enquiry, in the Surat-Hazira port section project in order for smooth execution of the project, the senior NHAI officials habitually accepted Rs 1 lakh in cash on a monthly basis.

The National Highways Development Project (NHDP) is a project to upgrade, rehabilitate and widen major highways in India to a higher standard. The project is managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways. The NHDP represents 49,260 km of road and highway work and construction in order to boost the economic development of the country.

CBI conducts multi-city raids over NSE Scam

In yet another case the CBI raids are currently underway and being conducted in cities such as Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata. These multi-city raids are connected to the traders and brokers.

Former managing director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSE, Chitra Ramkrishna is in judicial custody for her involvement in the case. On May 18, Chitra Ramkrishna approached the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court order denying her bail in the matter.

On May 12, Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal of the trial court had refused to grant bail to Ramkrishna in the NSE scam, by saying, "Considering the gravity as well as the seriousness, enormity, and magnitude of the allegations against the accused persons, as discussed above, no ground for their bail is made out at this stage. Both the above bail applications stand dismissed."

