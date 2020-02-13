CBI Files Closure Report In Namrata Damor Case Once Again, Pins Cause Of Death As Suicide

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed the closure report in the case of the death of medical student Namrata Damor before a Special CBI court in Indore on Thursday. As per the CBI counsel Ranjan Sharma, it had been established that Damor had committed suicide. Earlier, the court had refused to accept the investigative agency’s closure report filed in 2017 as the deceased girl’s father had cast aspersions on the CBI probe. Damor was found dead on the railway tracks in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on January 7, 2012.

Talking to the media, CBI counsel Ranjan Sharma remarked, “Medical student Namrata Damor had committed suicide. The CBI had filed the closure report in 2017, but the report was refused by the court in 2019. Today, CBI again filed the closure report. After investigation, the CBI came to the conclusion that Damor committed suicide and she was not murdered.”

In 2015, a journalist visited Damor’s house to investigate her death. However, the journalist also passed away under mysterious circumstances. The subsequent uproar led to Damor’s case being reopened. The CBI took over the probe from the state Special Investigation Team in December 2015 on the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Vyapam connection

Damor is one of the many individuals with alleged links to the Vyapam scam who have lost their lives. Intriguingly, the police ruled most of these deaths as natural, suicide or accident. The Vyapam scam refers to the irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) for admission in professional courses and state services over several years. There was a nationwide uproar when the scam came to light in 2013. After the Madhya Pradesh government faced backlash, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was forced to order a CBI probe.

