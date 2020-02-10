Court Extends CBI Custody Of Delhi DyCM Sisodia's Former OSD Gopal Madhav Till February 14

On Monday, Special Judge SS Mann of the Rouse Avenue Court extended the CBI custody of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s former OSD Gopal Krishna Madhav till February 14. He was arrested by the CBI on February 6 in a late-night operation. While the CBI requested 7 more days for custodial investigation of Madhav, the court granted only 4 days.

Sisodia demands punishment

Gopal Krishna Madhav, a Delhi government official was working as the OSD to Sisodia. As per sources, he was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe worth Rs.2,00,000 to settle a matter related to Goods and Services Tax. He was immediately taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning. PTI sources also revealed that no involvement of the Delhi Deputy CM had surfaced so far. Reports indicate that he was posted in Sisodia's office in 2015.

Reacting to this development, Sisodia acknowledged that the arrested person worked as his OSD. He called for the strictest punishment to be meted out to Madhav. Moreover, he claimed that he had helped arrest many corrupt officers in the last 5 years.

मुझे पता चला है कि सीबीआई ने एक GST इन्स्पेक्टर को रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ़्तार किया है. यह अधिकारी मेरे ऑफ़िस में बतौर OSD भी तैनात था. सीबीआई को उसे तुरंत सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलानी चाहिए. ऐसे कई भ्रष्टाचारी अधिकारी मैंने ख़ुद पिछले 5 साल में पकड़वाए है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2020

BJP trains guns on AAP

Following the arrest, BJP sought to pin the blame on Sisodia ahead of the voting for the Delhi Assembly elections. Commenting on the arrest of Sisodia’s OSD, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the OSD was taking bribes on behalf of Sisodia. He claimed that Rs.10 lakh was the total amount to be received. Additionally, he accused AAP leaders of being thieves and merely acting as 'Aam Aadmi'. Thereafter, he opined that it was now clear why the Lokpal had not been appointed until now.

Writing on the microblogging website Twitter, Sambit Patra said, “The OSD of Manish Sisodia was caught while taking bribes for Manish Sisodia. Now, he had taken just Rs. 2 lakh. He had to take Rs. 10 lakh. Friends, all of them are in cahoots and thieves. They just act as Aam aadmi. Today, I have understood why they have not appointed Lokpal yet.”

(With ANI inputs)

