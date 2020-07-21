CBI Grills Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD In Churu SHO's Suicide Case 

The CBI on Tuesday questioned Deva Ram Saini, OSD to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged suicide by state police officer Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Churu on May 23. A team of special crime unit of the CBI from Delhi is in Jaipur to record statements in connection with the death of Vishnoi, who was SHO of Rajgarh. His body was found hanging from the ceiling of his official residence in Churu.

On Monday, the CBI questioned Congress MLA and Olympian Krishna Poonia in connection with the alleged suicide of Vishnoi. After sustained pressure from BJP and community members, CM Ashok Gehlot had agreed to hand over the probe to the CBI in June. The questioning took place at Poonia's residence.

BJP alleged that Vishnoi committed suicide due to political pressure. This was based on a purported WhatsApp chat that Vishnoi had with one of his friends, in which there was a reference to the Olympian's pressure. BJP's Rajendra Rathore accused Poonia, the local MLA, of pressurizing the police officer. Bishnoi's brother had also filed a complaint with the Rajasthan police alleging he was under pressure which led him to take this drastic step. Two suicide notes were recovered from Vishnoi-- one addressed to his parents and the other to the Superintendent of Police of the district. In the suicide note to the SP, Vishnoi had said he was not able to bear the pressure put on him. In his suicide note, he had also said that he tried to give his best to the Rajasthan Police.

The move also comes at a time when the Rajasthan government is facing political turmoil after Sachin Pilot's rebellion and his subsequent sacking as deputy chief minister.

Reportedly, Vishnoi was transferred to the Rajgarh Police station in 2019 to curb the rising number of murders. Hours after commencing an investigation into a murder, Vishnoi was found hanging from the ceiling of his official residence on May 23, leading to an uproar. His body was allegedly taken down after 12 hours on the pretext that only the concerned investigative officers were supposed to take it down.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against unknown persons for abetment to suicide. Among the two suicide notes recovered by the police, the one addressed to his father sought forgiveness for his action. The other suicide note conveyed to the Churu SP that pressure had taken a toll on him. However, he had no specifically named the persons exerting pressure on him.

