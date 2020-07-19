CBI Begins Probe Into Andhra Pradesh MP YS Vivekananda Reddy's Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday began its probe into the sensational murder case of former Kadapa MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, four months after the Andhra High Court handed over the case to the agency.

A team of seven CBI officials, including one SP rank officer, reached Kadapa town on Saturday and met with district SP Anburajan at his office. YS Vivekananda Reddy, brother of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his Pulivendula residence on March 15, 2019.

The Andhra Pradesh government had constituted three SITs to investigate the murder. The SIT examined at least 1,300 witnesses and conducted a narco analysis on three suspects. Three persons have also been arrested on the allegation of tampering the evidence.

CBI to speed-up the investigation

During their visit, the CBI officials reportedly interacted with the investigation officials at the R&B guest house also met Pulivendula DSP Vasudevan. They are likely to visit Viveka’s house in Pulivendula on Sunday to conduct a ground-level enquiry. It is reported that the CBI team will set up an office at Kadapa to accelerate the investigation process.

Late YS Vivekananda Reddy’s wife Sowbhagyamma, daughter Dr N Sunitha Reddy and son-in-law Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy, MLC Ravi, and BJP leader C Adinarayana Reddy had filed different petitions in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking CBI to probe the case. In its verdict, the High Court handed over the case to CBI on March 11, 2020.

(with inputs from ANI)