TDP MPs Meet President Kovind, Allege YSRCP Govt Running 'Jungle Raj' In Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party MPs met President Ramnath Kovind in New Delhi on Thursday and sought his intervention to prevent the Jaganmohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh from continuing its unconstitutional, undemocratic and corrupt regime in the state.

The MPs' delegation comprising Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Nani, K Rammohan Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar submitted a memorandum to the President.

"We intend to bring to your kind notice the excessive actions of the Government in Andhra Pradesh since June 2019. The YSRCP Government is relentlessly pursuing anti-people policies and in the process pushing the state towards reign of Jungle Raj. The four pillars of the democracy, namely legislature, executive, judiciary and the media are being undermined and are under attack by the ruling party," the MPs said.

'YSRCP govt attacking physically, psychologically & financially'

They told the President that the Andhra government was trying to subvert the judiciary and its orders by carrying out cosmetic changes and trying to implement its own decisions though rejected by the courts of law. Stating that there was rampant corruption in sand, land, liquor, and mines among others, the TDP MPs said when their leaders and cadres were raising their voice against these scams, the YSRCP government was attacking them physically, psychologically and financially.

"False cases are being filed and TDP leaders are being arrested. Fundamental rights have been denied and anybody questioning the Andhra government's unconstitutional activities are being harassed with false cases. This has triggered strong resentment among the people of Andhra Pradesh against the YSRCP-led government," stated the MPs in their representation.

The MPs said that the YSRCP government is threatening bureaucrats and has injected a sense of fear among the executive leading to their lack of rule-bound functioning. "Many of the officials were being harassed by not giving postings, while two officials belonging to All India Services (AIS) were suspended without any proper reason. The two officials were forced to approach the judiciary in order to be reinstated. The law and order has deteriorated in an unprecedented manner," alleged the TDP.

The MPs deplored that when the COVID pandemic is destroying livelihoods, the YSRCP-led government was pursuing its selfish agenda by leaving people to their fate.

"In March 2020, the State Election Commissioner (SEC) has postponed the local elections due to COVID threat but the chief minister himself has severely attacked the SEC for postponing the elections. The SEC wrote to the Home Secretary, Government of India, for protection as he feared threat to his life from the ruling YSRCP. In more than 65 instances, the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Andhra Pradesh found fault with the YSRCP Government order," stated the TDP MPs.

