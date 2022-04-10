Karnataka Bitcoin Scam: CBI Rubbishes Rumours Of FBI Role In Probe; Congress' Lies Exposed

Dismissing reports on the contribution of the US probe agency in the Karnataka Bitcoin scam, on Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) clarified that it has been independently carrying out the investigation and denied any involvement of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) team in the case at hand. Neither has the American probe body consigned a team to India to conduct an examination of the scam nor has it made any request to the CBI to intervene in the probe, CBI sources confirmed to Republic TV.

'Reports are malafide and motivated': CBI

"Reference is invited to reports in sections of Media that an FBI team has come to India to investigate a Bitcoin case by Karnataka police. This is to inform that the FBI has not sent any team to India for conducting a probe into the matter nor has any request been made by the FBI to CBI for conducting an investigation in this case in India," CBI clarified in an official statement.

"Accordingly, the question of according any permission for the probe by Competent Authority in India does not arise. CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India coordinates closely with international law enforcement agencies including FBI. The reports are malafide and motivated," CBI added.

In the Karnataka Bitcoin scam, a section of the media reported that a team of FBI arrived in India to probe the matter; however, the CBI has said that the question of according any permission for the probe by any authority in India 'does not arise'.

Congress alleges FBI involvement, questions BJP govt at Centre & Karnataka

Congress, which is in opposition in Karnataka, on Saturday, suggested the FBI's involvement in the scam. Party leader Priyank Kharge took to Twitter to share the piece of misinformation. She shared, "I believe the FBI is in Delhi to investigate the billion-dollar Bitcoin Scam. Like I said before if the state investigates the matter diligently a lot of BJP’s skeletons will tumble out."

I believe the FBI is in Delhi to investigate the billion dollar #BitCoinScam.



Like i said before, if the state investigates the matter diligently a lot of BJP’s skeletons will tumble out. — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) April 8, 2022

General Secretary of the party, Randeep Singh Surjewala shared on Twitter, "The layers of Bitcoin Scam are finally being unearthed! Let India’s Home Minister & CM Bommai answer- 1. Is the FBI in India to investigate India’s biggest Bitcoin Scam Coverup under Karnataka BJP Govt? If so, release details of the investigation & suspects, including political people?"

The layers of #BitcoinScam are finally being unearthed!



Let India’s HM & CM Bommai answer-



1. Is FBI in India to investigate India’s biggest #Bitcoin Scam Coverup under Karnataka BJP Govt?



If so, release details of the investigation & suspects, including political people?

1/n https://t.co/uYsnVUUeG6 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 8, 2022

The news of investigation by FBI on Indian soil is very concerning & it raises questions on the efficiency of Indian intelligence agencies.



What justification does @HMOIndia @AmitShah have to say about this?#BitCoinScam — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 9, 2022

In fact, with little and incorrect information, the Congress leaders posed numerous questions to the BJP-led Centre and the state of Karnataka in a failed attempt to hold them accountable for shielding the alleged FBI involvement.

"Why was Interpol not informed? Why did the BJP Government wait for over five months up till 24th April 2021 to write to Interpol and that also after the release of Sri Krishna on 17th April 2021?" the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

Subsequently, the CBI snubbed all rumours on Sunday and implied that it is competent and authorised to conduct the probe independently.

Karnataka Bitcoin Scam

At a press conference in 2021, Sujrewala had alleged that the scope of the said scam could be bigger than estimated because, according to him, the Bitcoin scam involved illegal transactions to the tune of Rs 5,240 crore, in only two days on December 1, 2020, and 14 April 2021.

Questioning PM Modi and CM Bommai over their role and absence, the Congress leader accused the BJP of playing politics on the alleged scam after the Karnataka CM asked the parties in Opposition to submit documents to probe bodies.