CBI Submits Report To SC In A Sealed Cover: ISRO Spying Case

The Supreme Court is likely to take up the inquiry status report of the espionage case of former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted its inquiry status report to the Apex court, in a sealed cover. This takes us back to 1994 when the ISRO scientist was framed by some Kerala police officers for spying.

CBI files status report in a sealed cover

The CBI while complying with the orders of the Supreme Court dated April 15, filed a status report for the case of Nambi Narayanan. The Apex court, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar had directed the CBI, to probe the alleged involvement of some Kerala officers in framing the former ISRO scientist for a case of espionage. The Supreme Court also took into account the report submitted by the three-member panel, headed by Justice (Retired) D K Jain, who inquired and gave its report to the Apex Court in a sealed cover in March this year.

The top court while approving the sensitivity of the case said, "The report will remain in a sealed cover and will be given to the CBI authorities to proceed in accordance with the law." The Supreme court made it very clear that the report was not meant for publication. When Nambi Narayanan's lawyer sought a direction regarding the availability of the copy of the report, The Supreme Court had rejected it and strictly mentioned that it was not for circulation. "The report is for a different purpose. It will be used by the CBI," it said and added that the CBI will have to submit a report to the Supreme Court within three months.

Did Nambi Narayanan actually commit any crime?

The Supreme Court in its order, headed by the CJI (Retired) Dipak Misra, had in 2018, said, the arresting of the former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayan, was needless. It also granted a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to him in the alleged spying case for his harassment and the mental agony he faced.

In 1994, Narayanan was charged for leaking vital defence secrets to two alleged Maldivian intelligence officers, Mariam Rasheeda and Fauzia Hassan. He was further arrested and was put behind bars for 50 days. The interrogation process which involved the Intelligence Bureau was the one to interrogate him. They wanted to force a statement from him, but he was tortured until he collapsed and was further hospitalised.

The CBI dropped charges against him in 1996. The Supreme Court followed suit and dropped them in 1998. Kerala Government later settled the case and paid compensation of over 1.3 crores to Nambi for the torture and mental agony that he and his family had faced. On April 14, 2021, the Supreme Court of India ordered a CBI probe into the involvement of police officers in the conspiracy. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2019.

Image Credits - PTI Representative Image



With inputs from ANI