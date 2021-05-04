Central Vista: Delhi HC Refuses Interim Stay On Construction Work; Adjourns Case To May 17

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim relief to a plea seeking a halt on construction of the Central Vista Project during the COVID-19 peak. In wake of the COVID-19 curbs issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the petition sought the aforesaid direction to protect the lives of workers and those involved in the project. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra argued that their prayer is very specific.

While he stressed that the plea does not challenge the constitutional validity of the Central Visa Project, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma vehemently opposed the request to stay the construction work. The petitioner's counsel stated, "I know your Lordships have seen my prayers, but please read them with me for my satisfaction. The relief is only sought for the peak period. Else havoc will be wreaked". Declining to issue notice, the HC bench adjourned the matter to May 17.

The Central Vista Project

Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi which has important structures including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block. Moreover, the three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will also be revamped. Many government buildings in this area shall be abolished paving the way for a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, SPG building and the Vice President enclave.

The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised from Rs.11,794 crore to Rs.13,450 crore. On January 5, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority.

They were hearing a bunch of petitions that questioned whether the project complied with land use and environment regulations pertaining to the area that houses Parliament and Central Secretariat buildings. While upholding the validity of the grant of environmental clearance and the change in land use, Justices Maheshwari and Khanwilkar ordered the stepping up of a smog tower and usage of anti-smog guns at the construction site. Penning the minority judgment, Justice Khanna disagreed with the change of land use and the grant of environment clearance.