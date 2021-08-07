Centre Has 'zero Tolerance' To Corruption, Black Money, Says Kiren Rijiju At SCO Forum

Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju, while addressing the 8th Justice Ministers meet of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 6 established that the Centre's approach under PM Modi is of zero tolerance to corruption and black money. He further highlighted that India has a sound legal framework backed by a strong institutional mechanism to deal with corruption.

An official release from the Ministry of Law and Justice highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the GOI for providing affordable and accessible justice to all. Rijiju apprised the gathering of a slew of legislative and executive measures by India to be profoundly UNCAC (UN Convention against Corruption) compliant and underscored the high priority, the Centre had directed to resolving disputes through alternate dispute resolution, framing business facilitating laws and rules, including Commercial Courts Act and Arbitration Laws in a bid to make India a preferred destination for investment and business.

Kiren Rijiju mentions GoI's pro bono initiatives at SCO meet

The Minister further mentioned the role of actions taken by GOI under the Disaster Management Act for effective management and containing the spread of COVID-19 and to lay down substantive guidelines to ensure appropriate protocol and medical facilities.

Highlighting facets of provisioning free legal aid to marginalized sections of the society, Rijiju informed about the launch of e-Lok Adalat which is an effective tool to settle disputes, combining technology and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism which offer a faster, transparent and accessible option to the citizens of the country.

SCO Experts Working Group meeting

Further, he urged fellow SCO member States to promote the exchange of ideas, and experiences in identified areas while stressing on widening the horizon of activities undertaken in the SCO Forum. The Experts Working Group of SCO member States deliberated on the importance of providing free legal aid to the citizens, given the spread of the COVID pandemic.

A joint statement following the results of the eighth session of the Ministers of Justice of the SCO Member States was adopted by the Ministers of Law and Justice of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan participated in the three days' deliberations which concluded on August 7.