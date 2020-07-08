Centre Tells States, UTs To Amplify Awareness On Mental Health Amid Rising COVID Cases

Taking a major step on Tuesday in view of the increasing psychosocial concerns among people during COVID-l9, Centre has told states and Union Territories to strengthen mechanisms to spread awareness. Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has directed the states to conduct awareness campaigns as a part of the government's response to COVID-19.

Sudan in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries of the state, suggested setting up of helplines citing Ministry's already existing helpline (080-4611 0007), in collaboration with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) to provide psychosocial support by mental health professionals. She then requested the states to amplify awareness about mental health through existing communication materials.

Sudan said that since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, concerns relating to mental health, manifested in feelings of fear, anxiety, negative thoughts about consequences of disease and subsequent depression are being raised. She noted that declining social support in nuclear families and restricted social networking due to COVID-19 are among important reasons.

"Keeping above in view, I request you to put in place and strengthen mechanisms for amplifying awareness about mental health through existing communication materials... initiate screening and address mental health issues for those in need, improve help-seeking behaviour on mental health-related issues by sensitising people and health care workers," she said.

Mental Health and COVID-19

Last month, amid worsening condition of COVID in the national capital, Delhi High Court had directed the AAP-led administration to consider opening some counselling centres to deal with mental problems including depression on an emergent basis. The Delhi HC has passed these directions while hearing a PIL by Adv Sunil Kumar seeking counselling centres for dealing depression, mental health problems.

Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged governments, civil society and health authorities to urgently address mental health needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, warning about the increase in psychological suffering. He said that grief at the loss of loved ones, shock at the loss of jobs, isolation and restrictions on movement, difficult family dynamics, and uncertainty and fear for the future is having an impact on mental health.

