Centre To Release SOPs To Speed-up Resumption Of Film Production: Prakash Javadekar

As the shooting of films was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the Centre will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to speed up the resumption of film production. Prakash Javadekar was addressing the 'FICCI Frames 2020', which is an international convention of the Indian film industry.

He further apprised about the introduction of incentives in all productions including TV serial, film making, co-production, animation, gaming by the government.

"In view of the epidemic, the government will release the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for film shooting in India, to speed up the resumption of film production which has stalled due to COVID-19,"

"The government is also introducing incentives in all productions including TV serial, film making, co-production, animation, gaming. These will be announced soon," he added.

Since March 2020, the entertainment industry has been in a lull, with many movie releases and shoots getting postponed and cancelled. Earlier, shooting for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT platforms was stopped in view of the coronavirus pandemic, However, earlier in June, the green signal was given to resume shoots of the films, web series and serials.

Coronavirus in India

The total number of COVID-19 test conducted in India crossed the one-crore mark in India on Monday, an ICMR official said. Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 719,665 of which 259,557 are active while 439,948 people have recovered. 20,160 people have died thus far.

According to sources, Around 2,00,000 samples have been tested on an average daily for the last 14 days, he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

