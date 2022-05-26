Chandigarh Jail Bomb Plot: NIA Files FIR Under UAPA, To Probe Khalistani Terror Angle

In a major development pertaining to the Chandigarh jail bomb plot where a tiffin bomb was recovered nearby the wall of Burail jail on April 23 and later defused by the National Security Guard (NSG), the Chandigarh police have now handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after a Khalistani terrorist angle was established. Accordingly, NIA has registered an FIR under Sections 13, 18 and 20 of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances act and will probe the case further.

This comes after pro-Khalistani activist Jaswinder Singh Multani's name came up during the investigation. It is pertinent to mention here that Multani is a close associate of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Since the cross border terror link was established in the case along with the Khalistani angle, NIA has taken over the case and registered FIR

As per the FIR registered by the NIA, "On 23.04.2022 around 7.30 PM, Amanjot Singh, Insp along with QRT of Operations Cell, was patrolling, and when they reached at the back wall of Burail Jail, they saw flames of fire in the bushes near the wall. The Patrolling team stopped immediately at the spot to check the flames and saw there was fire in the bushes and a suspicious tiffin looking like IED, an object looking like detonator and a black colour bag was lying near the tiffin. The fire was about to reach the tiffin and was extinguished. Accordingly, information was given to PS Sector 49, Chandigarh, resulting into registration of FIR No. 33 dated 24.04.2022."

"The Central Government has received information regarding registration of an FIR No 33 dated 24/04/2022 at PS Sector 49 UT Chandigarh... The Central Government is of the opinion that a Schedule offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, has been committed and having regard to the gravity of the offence, and its ramifications on National Security, it is required to be investigated by the National Investigation Agency in accordance with the National! Investigation Agency Act, 2008," an excerpt from the FIR read.

Chandigarh Jail bomb plot

Earlier on April 23, suspicious activity was reported on the rear side of the Burail Jail soon after which a 'tiffin bomb' was discovered alongside a detonator. While the area was cordoned off with heightened security, panic ensued in Sector 51 of the planned northwestern city after an unclaimed bag was spotted nearby the boundary structure of the jail. The authorities informed that a bomb disposal team arrived at the spot after incriminating materials were collected.

"Suspicious activity was noted behind the Burail Jail in Chandigarh and as we reached the spot, some objectionable material was found. When we called a bomb disposal team, we got to know that material was prima facie a burnt codex wire & a detonator," Kuldeep Singh, SSP Chandigarh said.

It is to be noted that a bomb squad was summoned shortly after the bag was located after the police team alerted the police control room. "All teams including ambulance, fire brigade...in place. We will be on standby, will move as and when we are asked to, in the morning...It's (suspicious material) been covered to prevent any damage. The whole area is cordoned off and we are taking every necessary measure," Nodal officer of Disaster Management Sanjeev Kohli told news agency ANI.