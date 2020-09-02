Chandrababu Naidu Writes To DGP Seeking Action Against Attack On Journalists And Dalits

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu (NCB) Naidu on September 1 slammed the YSR Congress party ruling in Andhra Pradesh for deteriorating law and order in the state. He wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang holding held the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government negligence responsible for the latest attack on a journalist's house and the suspicious deaths of two Dalits in Punganur.

Chandrababu Naidu writes to Andhra DGP

TDP Chief accused the YSRG government in Andhra of 'unleashing' a reign of terror on the people of all communities including the journalists. Recently the house of a journalist working with a Telugu daily was vandalised in broad daylight. Chandrababu Naidu accused YSR leaders of trying to burn the house of the journalist because he was reporting on the illegal sand mining racket in Chittoor.

In his letter, Naidu wrote, "Journalist Venkat Narayana was targeted just because was he was writing investigative reports against the sand mafia in the Minister's assembly constituency limits. Stressing on all the recent attacks on media persons, he added, "The latest blatant attack took place in broad daylight on the house of Telugu daily journalist Venkat Narayana in Kanduru Panchayat of Somalia Mandal in Punganuru Assembly constituency. His house was attacked as he was reporting about the sand mafia in and around Punganuru."

Chandrababu further said the suspicious deaths of two Dalits, M Narayana and Om Prathap, were also reported from the same constituency. In the letter, he mentioned, "This highlights deteriorated law and order in the Punganuru assembly constituency, represented by Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy himself." Naidu said that media is one among the four most important pillars of the country's democracy and if such attacks on journalists and Dalits go unchecked, India's democratic framework will be a casualty in a long run.

