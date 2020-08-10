'Jagan's Policies Causing All-round Destruction': Chandrababu Naidu Attacks Andhra CM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh of implementing lopsided policies and claimed that it was crippling agriculture, irrigation, industry among other sectors of the state economy.

Naidu appealed to the people "to think carefully whether they would like to have 'true development' brought by the previous TDP regime or 'true destruction' being caused by the present YSRCP government".

Addressing the fourth in a series of press conferences to create awareness against the state government's 3-capitals plan, Naidu said that the ruling party leaders had only focused on Amaravati demolition and suppression of different sections of people in the past 15 months.

"Consequently, all the developmental projects launched by the TDP came under stress. While TDP launched hundreds of big projects for development and prosperity in all the 13 districts in three regions, the YSRCP followed a totally destructive priority. As a result, the people were being badly affected," said Naidu.

Naidu asserted that the TDP completed 72 per cent works on the state's lifeline Polavaram project but the YSRCP's bad policies had led to obstructions and non-completion of this project till now.

"Polaravam was one of the promises included in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. If works would have continued, this huge project would have been completed by 2019. The YSRCP is not spending a single paisa while the TDP spent Rs 64,000 crore by beginning 62 irrigation projects of which 23 projects were completed," he said.

The TDP chief listed out projects implemented by him in different districts, saying that balanced growth was planned with projects ushered in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra and North Andhra districts.

"In the Seema districts of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor districts, major industries like Kia Motors, Apollo Tyres, and Hero Motors were brought and they had created thousands of jobs. On the other hand, YSRCP leaders drove away 13 ancillary units at Kia Motors. Consequently, the local youth lost 3,500 jobs. Through its false claims, the ruling party had pushed the future of AP into darkness. Some industrialists are saying that they would not look towards AP again for any investments," he alleged.

Chandrababu Naidu deplored that Jagan had not held a single press conference till now to raise awareness on Coronavirus prevention. Accusing the YSRCP of lacking any commitment to the people, Naidu said the present government had no realisation that a well-laid out vision was important for the state.

"All other leaders made fun when the TDP unveiled Vision 2020 for united AP. Later, successive governments only followed the same and the neighbouring Telangana State greatly benefited from it. Similar visions were planned for separated AP as well aiming at its development by 2022, 2029 and 2050. But, the YSRCP regime badly neglected them and caused the state to go backwards in growth rate," Naidu lamented.

