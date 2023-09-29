Charred Body Of Woman Found In Jaipur, BJP Slams Gehlot Govt Over Crimes Against Women

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan after the charred body of a female was found in the rural area of Jaipur on Friday. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, citing recent incidents against women in the state.

Poonawalla drew attention to a recent media report highlighting a particularly distressing incident in Jaipur's Jamwa Ramgarh, where the burnt corpse of a woman was discovered in broad daylight. He stated, "In Jaipur, Jamwa Ramgarh, the burnt corpse of a woman has been found in broad daylight. The situation of law and order in Rajasthan has reached rock bottom."

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, Poonawalla continued, "This has become a norm in Rajasthan. Such kind of atrocities on women are happening on a daily basis. Rajasthan has become number one in women atrocities. Just days ago in Sikar, a young minor girl was gang-raped, killed and put into the well. In Hanumangarh, a rape survivor committed suicide because the police did not support her. In Pratapgarh, a woman was stripped naked and paraded."

Citing the alarming rise in crimes against women in the state, Poonawalla remarked, "We are witnessing the manner in which Rajasthan has become the number one state in terms of women atrocities. It is happening because the Chief Minister says most of the rape cases are fake, and their cabinet minister says if you are a woman in Rajasthan, you will get raped as it is 'mardo ka Pradesh (a state dominated by men). But not a single word from Rahul and Priyanka. This shows the hypocrisy and double standards."

Charred body of female in Jaipur's rural area

In a grim discovery, the charred remains of a woman were found in the Papar village of the Kanota Thana rural area in Jaipur's Jamwa Ramgarh. Local authorities, including the police and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), swiftly arrived at the scene in response to the alarming discovery. As of now, the identity of the deceased woman has not been established.

The discovery of a burnt body has raised suspicions of foul play. Details regarding the incident, the possible motive, and any potential suspects are yet to be disclosed, pending further investigation.