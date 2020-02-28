Chhattisgarh: I-T Dept Raids CM Baghel's Dy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia's Residence

The Income Tax Department on Friday raided the house of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia. Over half a dozen of I-T officials reportedly conducted a raid at Chaurasia's house currently. A team of IT officials from Delhi has been conducting a crackdown on Chief Minister's close aides and big-wigs of the state government over 'political funding.' Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Arun Markam has also come under the scanner of the I-T department.

I-T department conducts raids at premises linked to Chhattisgarh govt officials

The Income Tax department on Thursday raided at least 25 premises linked to Chhattisgarh government officials and others on charges of tax evasion, officials said. Those covered under the action include family members of a senior IAS officer in the state. About 25 premises are being raided as part of the action, they said.

READ | Chhattisgarh: Seven Cops Suspended For Inaction After Rape Incident

The raids were conducted on Thursday, just a day after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR against former principal secretary Aman Singh, the long-time top associate of former Chief Minister Raman Singh of the BJP.

Sources said the premises linked to A K Tuteja, joint secretary in the state commerce and industry department, retired IAS officer and former chief secretary of the state Vivek Dhand and Raipur Mayor Ezaj Dhebar are being searched. Dhand is also the Chairman of Chhattisgarh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

READ | 'Vigilant Policing' Has Helped Curb Chhattisgarh Naxal Menace: Guv Anusuiya Uikey

Some locations linked to liquor barons Anwar Dhebar (Mayor Ezaj Dhebar's brother) and Pappu Bhatia are also being searched, they said. Senior Congress MLA and party's state chief Mohan Markam said he came to know about the I-T raids at various locations, including his party mayor's premises and other officials, in Raipur through media.

It is the survey of the I-T and details of it are being taken, he told reporters in the state assembly premises. State government authorities did not offer any comment. Officials said the I-T teams are assisted by the CRPF, a central paramilitary force, to conduct the raids in Raipur and a few other locations, the officials added.

READ | Chhattisgarh Govt May Bring Anti-CAA Resolution In Budget Session

READ | Highest Amount Of Paddy Procured In 2019-20: Chhattisgarh Government