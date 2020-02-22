Highest Amount Of Paddy Procured In 2019-20: Chhattisgarh Government

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday claimed that the amount of paddy purchased from the farmers in the last year was the highest in the state. According to an official statement released by the government, the number of farmers who sold paddy in Kharif marketing for the year 2019-20 also increased by 15.87 per cent in the state.

As per the data mentioned in the official statement, the number of small and marginal farmers selling paddy also witnessed an increase of 5.80 per cent for the small farmers and 10.31 per cent for the marginal farmers. The total payable amount for the above-acquired paddy is Rs 14,751 crores and out of that amount, farmers have already been paid Rs 14,400 crore by the government.

State-level helpline number for farmers to register complaints

The Chhattisgarh government had also started a state-level helpline number so farmers could register their complaints. In order to curb the illegal arrival of paddy in the state, 4502 cases were registered during the period of paddy purchase and nearly 54,819 tonnes worth Rs 100.04 crore was seized under the Paddy Market Act, the statement claimed.

8.3 million metric tonnes paddy procured in Chhattisgarh

On Friday, the Chhattisgarh government in another official statement claimed that the state has procured an estimated 8.3 million metric tonnes (MT) of paddy so far in the Kharif marketing year 2019-20, about three lakh more than that procured last year.

"In comparison to last year, two lakh fifty thousand more farmers have sold paddy in the state. 85 lakh MT paddy procurement has been estimated in the state. About 80 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased in the state at the support price last year," the release read.

A total of 18 lakh 45 thousand farmers sold paddy this year, compared to the previous year's figure of 15 lakh 71 thousand. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, it was decided by the state government to purchase paddy from the farmers of the state from December 1 to February 15 at the rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal. As a result of more farmers registering this year, (and) the period of selling paddy was increased by 5 days till 20 February," the release read.

Apart from the state-level helpline number for the convenience of farmers, a ministerial sub-committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Agriculture minister Ravindra Chaubey to provide the difference amount to the farmers due to the imperative of purchasing paddy at the support price fixed by the Government of India. "The committee will study the bonus given to farmers in other states and submit its report to the government," it added.

(with inputs from ANI)