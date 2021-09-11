CJI N V Ramana Laments Dilapidated State Of India's Courts; Says 'we Neglected & Failed'

The Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, rued that courts in the country still operate from 'dilapidated structures, without proper facilities' as good infrastructure for the judiciary has been neglected after the British left. The CJI also stated that to redress the grievance, he has championed the cause for formulating National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation (NJIC).

"That is the reason why I am championing the National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation (NJIC), which will develop concepts of the National Court Development Project and its implementation. The NJIC shall be along the lines of different infrastructure development statutory bodies that work towards creating National Assets across the country. One of the design principles that the NJIC will follow, is socially responsible and inclusive architecture," he had said.

CJI N V Ramana was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new National Law University proposed to be established at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the event was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Acting Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari amongst other dignitaries.

Joined hon’ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji in laying the foundation stone for Uttar Pradesh National Law University & new building complex of Allahabad High Court at Prayagraj. Hon’ble Governor of UP, Chief Justice of India & CM @myogiadityanath Ji also attended. pic.twitter.com/cXWz2BLcIR — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 11, 2021

The head of the judiciary spoke few lines in Hindi at the start of his speech and said the importance of strengthening judicial infrastructure cannot be overstated.

"Courts in India still operate from dilapidated structures, without proper facilities. Such a situation is severely detrimental to the experience of litigants and lawyers. It is an unpleasant work environment for court staff and judges, making it difficult to effectively perform their functions. We neglected and failed to focus on providing good infrastructure for courts in India after the British left," CJI said while addressing the event.

CJI talks about the pendency of cases

The Chief Justice of India implied that an effective and sufficient judicial infrastructure can help improve access to justice, by catering to the ever-rising number of cases and litigants, and their changing needs. Further, hinting towards the 'very worrying numbers' of pending criminal cases in the Allahabad High Court, the CJI referred to the proposed construction of the new multi-level parking and advocates chambers complex and said this would re-energise bar and bench in tackling the enormous pendency.

"I hope that this new complex will re-energise the Allahabad Bar. I do not want to point any fingers or lay any blame regarding the pendency in the Allahabad High Court relating to criminal cases, which is very worrying. I request the Allahabad Bar and bench to work together and cooperate to resolve this issue," he said.

Additionally, the CJI lauded the efforts of President Kovind for his role in aiding the cause of poor litigants and said, "it was his idea to translate the judgements of the Supreme Court to vernacular languages to increase access to justice, which has now been implemented."

At the outset, the CJI referred to the rich history of Prayagraj (erstwhile Allahabad) and said that this was the home to legendary freedom fighters and gave Prime Ministers and five Chief Justices to independent India.

"In 1975, it was Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha from the Allahabad High Court who passed the judgement that shook the nation, when he disqualified Indira Gandhi. It was the judgement of great courage, which could be saved to have directly resulted in the declaration of Emergency," he said.