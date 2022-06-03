Clashes & Stone-pelting In Kanpur Amid Bid To Enforce Bandh; 18 Arrested

Kanpur witnessed clashes on Friday allegedly over the controversy arising from BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma allegedly making a derogatory religious remark. In the clash in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones.

Sources also claim that shots were also fired in the air by the miscreants amid this protest. It is important to mention here that earlier, a bandh was announced by Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hasmi. The crowd was agitated over the remark and was demanding her arrest. The protesters came out to implement this bandh as they tried to shut the local shops. Two people and policemen have been injured in Kanpur violence, according to CP Vijay Singh Meena.

Giving details about the violence, UP ADG (Law & Order) said, "Some people tried to shut down shops. It was opposed by the other group. The clash broke out between them. Police reached there immediately & tried to control the situation. Senior officers reached there right after & controlled the situation using force."

CM Yogi Adityanath orders the Police to take strict action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath taking immediate cognizance of the matter ordered the state police to take immediate action against the perpetrators. The CM while leaving Kanpur Dehat where he was with the President, PM and Governor asked that the people responsible for stone-pelting and vandalism should not be spared under any circumstance. Up till now, 18 people have been detained by the police in this matter while currently, the situation in Kanpur is under control. The police also informed that the properties of those responsible for the violence will be either demolished or seized.