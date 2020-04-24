Coimbatore: Six Police Personnel Test COVID-19 Positive; Family & 50 Officers Quarantined

Six police personnel in Coimbatore have tested positive for COVID-19, on Friday, as per sources. Of the six officers - three of them belonged to the Pothanur police station and others were three women policewomen officers from the traffic department. All police personnel have been hospitalised. Sources state that the police station has been closed temporarily and that the station will be functioning from a private marriage hall nearby.

Six police personnel test positive

Sources state the infected police personnel were on duty at Containment zones in Pothanur and Kuniyamuthur districts in Coimbatore. Currently, the Pothanur police station is being sanitised and disinfected. Moreover, 40 policemen who were in contact with the infected police personnel have been quarantined and their test results are awaited. Family of the infected police personnel too have been quarantined.

Uttar Pradesh: 73 policemen quarantined

Similarly, 73 police personnel who came in contact with attackers who pelted stones at Police and health workers in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, were quarantined on Friday, after five accused tested positive for COVID-19. Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said that samples of all 73 police personnel, who have been quarantined at different centers, have been sent for testing. The five accused are among the 17 who were arrested after a mob attacked a team of health workers in the Nawabpura area on April 15 to prevent it from taking a coronavirus-infected man to an isolation facility.

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

As of date, Tamil Nadu has reported 1683 cases with 20 deaths. Moreover, 752 cases have been cured. Tamil Nadu has consistently seen most cases belonging from those who attended the Markaz event and people who were in contact with them. CM E Palaniswamy has ruled out a relaxation of lockdown till May 3 and has imposed complete lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai from April 26 to April 29 between 6 AM and 9 PM. The Chief Minister has also announced a complete lockdown in Salem and Tiruppur from April 26 and April 28 between 6 AM and 9 PM.\

