Chennai Police's Punishment For Loiterers Draws Laughs Galore, Apurva Asrani Not Pleased

Law & Order

Chennai police's punishment for loiterers amid lockdown drew laughs galore on Twitter. However, Apurva Asrani not pleased at all and termed it 'psychotic.'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chennai police's punishment for loiterers draws laughs galore, Apurva Asrani not pleased

The police force has been at the forefront of the fight againt COVID-19. Apart from being on the streets and ensuring the lockdown rules are followed, many police personnel across the country have employed innovative ideas to inform the citizens to stay at home and maintain social distancing. Be it sharing the various precautions via a performance, making violators do sit-ups or dressing up as a ‘coronavirus’, the main focus of the cops has been to create awareness.

READ: Jwala Gutta Harassed With Abuse And Racist Taunts; Complains To Hyderabad, Chennai Police

READ: JHere's What The Maker Of The Chennai Police's Viral 'Coronavirus Helmet' Has To Say

The latest method employed in this regard was by the Chennai Police. The police personnel had an interesting way to ‘punish’ those loiterrering around amid the lockdown. In the video that is going viral, the police forecefully put youngsters into an ambulance, with a fake COVID-19 patient.

With background music and the turn of events shown in fast motion, the youngsters’ efforts to come out of the ambulance and trying to run away from the ‘patient’ left netizens in splits. Director Sanjay Gupta was one of those who termed it as the ‘funniest’ he had seen.

The comment section was filled with simlar comments, while also hoping that other police forces also employ the same.

Here are the tweets:

Apurva Asrani, however, was not pleased at all. The writer of films like Shahid and Aligarh, felt it was ‘dangerous communication’ by the police and equated the fake COVID-19 patient to a zombie. He felt the move will ‘worsen the unfounded stigma against COVID patienets.’

Apurva also termed it ‘pschotic’ for the patients to be treated as ‘living dead’, highlighting the attacks on doctors and other health workers in recent days.

READ: Chennai Police Cracks Down On Irresponsible Mass Anti-CAA Protest; 4 Booked

The attack on doctors and health workers in Indore and Moradabad had made headlines in recent days. Many celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana have expressed strong opinions over the attacks.

READ: JAnti-CAA: Group Protests In Delhi Over Chennai Police Incident; Detained

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories