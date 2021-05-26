'Cold War Was Going On For Long Between Gangsters In Sushil Kumar Case': Delhi Police

The Delhi Crime Branch investigating the case related to the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar found that the cold war was going on between few inter-state gangs and there was no possible way to end the brawl. Top sources have confirmed that the crime branch questioned Lawrence Bisnoi and Kala Jathedi gang members to unearth the entire conspiracy. However, police officials kept denying and didn't want to be quoted.

Delhi Police: 'Cold war was going on btw gangsters'

While stating that one of the people, who was questioned was Sampat Nehra, the Delhi Police said that he was associated with Lawrence Bisnoi. Informing that Nehra is the hitman of Bisnoi gang, the police said that it is important to mention here that a few members of this gang were recently arrested by the special cell. They all were in judicial custody, it added.

The Delhi Police said. "Sagar Dhankar had vacated the flat of Sushil. But he was reportedly openly making a statement against him. Sonu Mahal, whose sister wrote to Delhi Police, was helping Sagar Dhankar. Sushil wanted to teach Sagar a lesson because he was opposing him at all points but he knew that it was not a cakewalk as Sonu Mahal was helping him. Sonu Mahal is a relative of Kala Jathedi Gang hence he knew that Sushil won't touch him. Sushil knew that he can't take on the Kala Jathedi gang directly hence he took the help of Neeraj Bawana Gang and Aasuda Gang. Kala Jathedi had made a deal with Lawrence Bisnoi gang and Gogoi Gang that they won't fight with each other. Sushil had no other option but to approach Neeraj Bawana Gang /Asoda Gang. Asoda is a village in Sonepat district all hitmen were from there."

Chhatrasal Stadium Case: 4 associates of Sushil Kumar arrested

Earlier during the day, the Delhi Police arrested four associates of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case which led to the death of 23-year-old junior wrestling champion Sagar Rana. The four associates are said to be members of notorious gangster Kala Aasaudia's gang and have pending Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against them.

The Delhi Police nabbed the group after they received intel on the whereabouts of the gang members. A team of Special Staff Rohini comprising of SI Sudeep, ASI Narender, ASI Ravinder, ASI Dalbir, HC Vinod Kumar, HC Shri Krishan, Ct. Ashwani, Ct Naveen, Ct Parveen, and Ct Tarun under the leadership of Inspector Ishwar Singh and supervision of Brahmjeet Singh, ACP/Operation Cell apprehended the gangsters from Kanjhawala area on the May 25-26 night.

The four members, who acted as associates of Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal stadium brawl have revealed the entire conspiracy and sequence of events leading up to Sagar's murder, as per the Delhi Police.

Sushil Kumar arrested

Following a two-week manhunt, the Delhi Police arrested Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar on Sunday after which he was produced before a Delhi Court which sent him 6-days of police custody. He was accused of 'acting like a criminal' by repeatedly changing his locations and using 14 SIM Cards to avoid being traced.

"Sushil and his associates thrashed victims like animals. Sushil wanted to establish his terror in the area. The manner in which the victims have been beaten is gruesome," submitted Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava appearing for police before the court.

The Delhi Police on Monday took the wrestler to three locations in the city-- Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, and Chhatrasal Stadium. He was interrogated for four hours and also made to recreate the crime scene in the Model Town Stadium. The Crime Branch has revealed that Sushil Kumar was 'nervous' and repeatedly changing his statement. He has claimed that while he was present at the Stadium, he only acted as a 'mediator' between the warring groups.

(Image: PTI-Representative, ANI)