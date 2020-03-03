Complaint Against Al Jazeera For Using Distorted Map, Allegedly Inciting Delhi Violence

A complaint has been filed against Al Jazeera and its related entities with Delhi Police Cyber Crime for allegedly using a distorted map of India. The complainant has also sought a probe to look into the role of the channel in inciting violence in the national capital. The complaint has also been addressed to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Read: Indian Army & J&K Police Slam Al Jazeera, Say It Has Zero Credibility

It is important to point out that Delhi Police is yet to convert this complaint into an FIR. The complaint has been filed by JP Nabajiban, National Convenor, Kalinga Rights Forum. Nabajiban alleges that “Al Jazeera & AJ+ has also been publishing articles & Videos capable of inciting violence against the State, especially in the context of Delhi Riots where it has been constantly targeting Hindu community with an intention to promote hatred & violence against Hindu community residing in INDIA as well as European & Middle East countries. It has been constantly trying to paint Hindus as Aggressors & Muslims as Victims attacked by Hindus. AJ+ has been making short videos with heavy fake propaganda & trying every single option to paint INDIA as unsafe for minorities.”

Read: 'Efforts to create positive environment, normalcy returning in NE Delhi': Joint CP

The complainant has also alleged that ”the map published by AJ+ which is owned by Al Jazeera is a distorted one, not in conformity with the map prepared by Survey of India. As per Section 2(2) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1961, publishing a map of India, which is not in conformity with the maps of India as published by the Survey of India is an offence. As per Section 2(1) of the said act, the publication by Al Jazeera amounts to questioning the territorial integrity of India, which is also a punishable offence.”

Speaking to Republic TV, Nabajiban said, “Not only western media, but we will also act in a similar way whoever commits such a derogatory act. The duty of the media is to provide information, that means facts to the people but not to defame the image of the Nation. That too is is crime punishable to display the altered map of India, as citizens we can't tolerate such crimes”

Read: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews relief operations in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi

Another complaint was also filed against Wall Street Journal for misrepresenting facts while reporting on the riots that unfolded in the national capital. An FIR is yet to be registered in this case too. On being asked as to why forums like Nabjiban were filing complaints against the western media, he said, “It is very important matter because it is clear that breaking India forces are acting behind such things and moreover it is the matter of sovereignty of India which can't be questioned and interfered by Western so-called media agencies.”

Read: Govt Should Give Up 'obduracy' To Allow Debate In Parliament On Delhi Riots: Cong