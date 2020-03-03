'Efforts To Create Positive Environment, Normalcy Returning In NE Delhi': Joint CP

Days after violence broke out in Northeast Delhi which left over 45 people dead and hundreds injured, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Alok Kumar on Tuesday, said the situation in the violence-affected area is returning to normal and efforts are on to create a positive environment in the area.

'...the fear among the people has ended'

"Traffic in almost all violence-hit areas is coming back to normal and shops are also opening. The board exams were also conducted yesterday, where appropriate security was provided by the police. Over 98% of the students appeared for the exams, which reflects that the fear among the people has ended," Kumar said while speaking to news agency ANI.

'There are efforts to create a positive environment'

The senior police officer said that over 400 FIRs have been registered so far and 27 people have been arrested in connection with the riots while others have been taken into preventive detention. "We organised peace committee meetings in every area. Yesterday, Hindus in Gokulpur cleaned a mosque in the area and both the communities have decided to maintain peace and harmony. There are efforts to create a positive environment," Kumar said.

"We are making an inventory and taking actions to ensure that no incident goes unreported. Along with that, we are also working to identify those who were involved in the violence," he added. Kumar also refuted reports of police security being provided to BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who is alleged to have delivered hate speech. "No security has been provided to Kapil Mishra," he added.

Kejriwal meets PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament earlier on Tuesday. This was their first meeting since Kejriwal was elected Chief Minister in February for the third consecutive term. The meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament, lasted half an hour.

After the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters that the Delhi Police could have prevented the loss of lives in the violence had it remained active and vigilant like the last few days. "The Delhi Police acted promptly to check rumours in the last few days... I appreciated them," Kejriwal said. "The Prime Minister also agreed that such violent incidents should not be repeated in Delhi," he added.

