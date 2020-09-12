Complaint Filed Against Kangana Ranaut Over 'Misusing Social Media For Illegal Gains'

Amid the ongoing Shiv Sena versus Kangana Ranaut spat, a complaint has been filed against the Queen actor for 'maliciously insulting, defaming, and bringing disrespect to the Maharashtra Government, Mumbai Police as well as Film industry through her comments on social media and creating unrest among the people of Maharashtra and trying to create communal disharmony'. The complainant is a Shiv Sena member and filed the same at Kadki Police Station on Saturday.

Complainant Manish Basu has mentioned, "Kangana Ranaut has made various statements and comments on social media through her Twitter account to date which are made with malicious intentions for illegal gain best known to her knowledge thereby creating havoc in the society at large." Mentioning some of her tweets from September, the complainant wrote that "she has abused her freedom of speech and expression and also is using the social media to spew venom to one and all. Her tweets do not have any evidence or proofs."

Kangana Ranaut will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday in the backdrop of the escalating animosity between the actor and the Shiv Sena. The actor is believed to apprise the governor of the situation before she leaves Mumbai on September 14. The meeting is scheduled for 4.30 pm.

The Bollywood actor drew the ire of the Shiv Sena after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in one of her tweets regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation case. The actor allegedly received threats from Sena leaders following which she was accorded Y plus security.

On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. On the same day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conducted a demolition drive at her Mumbai office, razing the portions which were ‘illegally’ built.

