Chirag Paswan Slams Maha Govt Over Kangana, Sushant Case; Says, 'Intolerance Has Increased

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan took a jibe at the Maharashtra government over their veiled attack on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. This statement from Paswan comes after the Shiv Sena has relentlessly subjected Kangana to attacks in the past fortnight including the use of expletives for her, demolishing her office in Mumbai, pushing to raze down her house as well as ordering a probe into an alleged 'drugs link' to the actor.

Citing a few incidents, Paswan said that intolerance in the state has increased. He further mentioned the need for a President's rule in Maharashtra.

"The way they demolished Kangana's office, and the attack on navy veteran, it shows that intolerance has increased so much. It is the right of every conscious citizen in the democracy to ask questions and with such an atmosphere in the state, there is no option other than President's rule," he said.

Further listing another failure of the government, Paswan said that the inaction by the Maharashtra government in Sushant's case is questionable. There have been widespread similar claims miring the probe in controversy, ranging from not even filing an FIR till now to allegedly destroying evidence and even scuppering the probe under political pressure.

"In Sushant's case, the police did not make an arrest, not even an FIR was filed. The attitude of the government in Sushant's case is questionable," said Paswan

Kangana-Sena row

The 33-year-old actor has been aggressively criticising the Maharashtra government on Twitter since she returned to the city from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, soon after the civic authorities demolished portions of her office. On Thursday, Ranaut took on the Maharashtra government by calling out Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for 'misusing power' and declaring that her voice won't be suppressed.

The Queen actor, who has been given Y-plus category security, posted a series of tweets comparing the BMC to goons, terming the state government a 'milavat sarkar' and recalling Marathi culture and pride.

The Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, which also has the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress as coalition partners, is facing criticism over the demolition at Ranaut's office in Mumbai's Bandra by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier this week, at a time when the actress was involved in a verbal spat with the Sena.

