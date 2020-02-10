Congress Leader & Gandhi-aide GM Saroori Summoned By NIA For Alleged Hizbul Link

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has called Senior Congress leader and former Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Mohammad Saroori. Former Congress Minister has been called for questioning over his alleged links with top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Osama who was killed in an encounter with Security forces in September last year in Batote area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Osama was among three terrorists killed in a joint operation by police and security forces in Ramban district on September 28. All the terrorists were responsible for the killing of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma in Kishtwar town on November 1 last year.

Sources told Republic Media Network that all the three terrorists have planned assassination of senior BJP leader in South of Peer Panjal. The group had planned a fidayeen attack on the BJP leader.

Earlier, Brother of GM Saroori, Mohammad Shafi Saroori was booked along with half a dozen people booked by Jammu and Kashmir Police on charges for harbouring longest surviving terrorist Jahangir Saroori in Kishtwar district. Jahangir Saroori is the same terrorist who conspired along with other terrorists, including Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Osama, to revive terrorism in South of Peer Panjal.

Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Er. Rashid is already in custody of NIA over his involvement in terror funding. Jammu and Kashmir Police has been taking strict action against those promoting violence in the region. FIR registered against banned JKLF for giving shutdown call on February 9 and 11 to observe anniversaries of Afzal Guru’s and Maqbool Bhat’s hanging.

"The affiliates of this banned outfit in the valley have circulated statements urging for violence in the forthcoming days and are propagating the messages and activities of an unlawful organisation. Such activities of unlawful nature deteriorates the law & order situation and leads to violence," Police Statement reads. "Accordingly Srinagar police has registered a case FIR No 11/2020 under relevant sections of law at PS Kothibagh. Further investigation in the matter is in progress," it further adds.

