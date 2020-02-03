Karnataka Cong Accuses BJP Of Creating Atmosphere Of 'fear & Hatred'; Calls It Atrocious

On Monday, the Karnataka Congress alleged that BJP leaders were using "murder and rape as campaign messages." The official Twitter page of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee put out a tweet saying that the BJP was "creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred" in the country. This allegation by the Congress party comes in the backdrop of the 'Shaheen Bagh protestors will rape' remark by BJP MP Pravesh Verma after which he was banned from campaigning for 96 hours.

The Karnataka Congress took to Twitter to state that by not taking any action against such leaders, the BJP was "encouraging violence and animosity." It also alleged that this entire incident had "exposed" BJP's brand of politics which was "spreading hatred and divide in society".

Shaheen Bagh 'rape' remark

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma had said, "Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh. The people of Delhi will have to make an informed decision. These people (protesters in Shaheen Bagh) will enter your house, will kidnap your sisters and daughters and rape and kill them. Today, there is time. Tomorrow, Modiji will not come to save you. Amit Shahji will not come to save you. Today, if people of Delhi wake up, it will be good."

The BJP leader had also landed in a soup for his 'terrorist' jibe against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Verma had said, "If Kejriwal comes to power again, Madipur’s streets will become Shaheen Bagh.There are many Natwarlals (cheats) like Kejriwal and aatankwadis (terrorists) like Kejriwal hiding in Delhi. We have to throw them out. I fail to understand if we should fight terrorists in Kashmir or against terrorists like Kejriwal in Delhi.”

