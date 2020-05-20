Congress Leader Pankaj Punia Arrested By Haryana Police In Karnal

Hours after an FIR was filed against Congress leader Pankaj Punia by the Lucknow police, Haryana Police have arrested Punia in Karnal. A case has been registered against the Congress leader under section 153 A, 295A, 505 (2) IPC and 67 of IT act registered against him at Madhuban police station.

The FIR filed with Lucknow police was for an abusive tweet that he had put out earlier criticising the UP Government's management of the migrant crisis by using derogatory terms against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. The tweet was in reference to the tussle between the UP government and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the 1000 buses that the Congress party had allegedly arranged out of which some are awaiting permission at UP-Delhi border in Ghaziabad.

Punia deletes tweet after receiving backlash

In a now-deleted tweet, the Congress leader had stated, "The Congress only wanted to do was help the migrant workers to reach their home and pay for them. But the government started engaging in politics. Such lowly acts are only done by saffron-clad 'sanghis'", Punia tweeted in Hindi.

After receiving massive backlash, the Congress leader deleted his tweet soon after which a criminal complaint was filed against him for his 'malicious' language. The copy of the complaint read, "The accused has not only used derogatory and defamatory language against the Respected Chief Minister of UP, but he has also deliberately published the aforesaid Tweet solely for the purpose of insulting and outraging religious sentiments of the members of Hindu community and to promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and ill will between different religious groups and also to provoke breach of peace and to severally insult the religious beliefs of Hindus”.

