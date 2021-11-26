Constitution Day: CJI Ramana Urges Lawyers To Protect Judiciary From Targeted Attacks

While addressing the law fraternity on the occasion of India’s 71st Constitution Day, the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana Friday urged the flag bearers of law and justice to stand up for what is right and against what is wrong, in order to protect the judiciary from ‘motivated and targeted attacks.’

CJI Ramana addressed the gathering at the Constitution Day celebration organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and urged them to not shy away from fighting the wrong, "I want to tell all of you, that you must assist judges and the institution. We are all ultimately part of one large family. Protect the institution from motivated and targeted attacks. Do not shy away from standing up for what is right, and against what is wrong." he said.

"Our Constitution gives a framework for debate," says CJI Ramana on 71st Constitution Day

He further underlined that the most significant characteristic of the Indian Constitution is that it gives a framework for debate and that it is through such debate and discussion that the country progresses, evolves, and achieves higher levels of welfare for its citizens.

Later in the speech, CJI went on to pump adrenaline in lawyers and SCBA members, for them to be the leaders of the change in the society, he urged them to be conscious of the issues of the society and said, "This profession is called a noble profession for a reason. It demands expertise, experience, and commitment, like any other profession. But in addition to the above, it also requires integrity, knowledge of social issues, social responsibility, and civic virtue. You must be leaders and mentors in society. Take an active role in lending your hand to those in need.”

On Constitution Day, he encouraged lawyers to make a promise to promote the ideals that underpin the Constitution — freedom, equality, and justice — in all of their forms for all people. One should not forget lawyers like Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lala Lajpat Rai, Sardar Patel, and Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, whose dedication and sacrifices for the cause of the people are legendary, according to the CJI.

"You are following in the footsteps of the great men and women who created the vision document of this nation and are also direct participants in the redefining of that vision. As people with intimate knowledge of the Constitution and the laws, it is also your responsibility to educate the rest of the citizenry about the role that they play in society. The history, present, and future of this nation lie on your shoulders. This is a heavy, if not the heaviest, the burden to bear," he asserted to the Supreme Court lawyers.

We shall celebrate Indian Citizenry for breathing life into Constitution: CJI Ramana

CJI Ramana added, “While celebrating this day and paying homage to our freedom fighters and the framers of our Constitution, I think it is also important for all of us to celebrate the citizenry of independent India. It is their actions over the past 12 decades- the litigants, lawyers, judges, legislators, businesspersons, workers and many more that have breathed life into what might otherwise have been just another bare document."

November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day since it was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution, which subsequently came into effect on January 26, 1950.

