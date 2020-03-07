CBI Vs CBI: Court Accepts Chargesheet Exonerating Ex-special Director Rakesh Asthana

In a massive relief for former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana on Saturday, a special CBI court presided over by Judge Sanjiv Aggarwal took cognizance of the CBI’s chargesheet exonerating him in the Manoj Prasad bribery case, also commonly known as 'CBI vs CBI'. In his order, the judge noted that there was insufficient material against both Asthana and then DSP Devender Kumar. On the other hand, the court summoned Manoj Prasad, Someshwar Srivastava and Sunil Mittal as accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Asthana was accused of receiving a bribe of Rs.2 crore through middleman Manoj Prasad in exchange for a clean chit to Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana in a case related to meat trader Moin Qureshi. Interestingly, the complainant in the case was Satish Sana himself. Subsequently, the CBI- then headed by Alok Verma registered an FIR against its own special director Asthana, DSP Devender Kumar, and others on October 15, 2018.

After the FIR was registered, the CBI headquarters was raided. Meanwhile, Rakesh Asthana wrote to the vigilance department alleging that Alok Verma was paid a bribe by Satish Sana to settle the case against him. Thereafter, the Centre sent both Verma and Asthana on leave besides overhauling the investigation team to probe the allegations against the latter.

The former CBI Special Director and Devender Singh also moved the Delhi HC seeking the quashing of the FIR against them. In January 2020, the Delhi HC pulled up the CBI for the delay in submitting the chargesheet in this matter despite several extensions being granted. Subsequently, the CBI filed the chargesheet in the month of February.

