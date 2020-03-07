The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

CBI Vs CBI: Court Accepts Chargesheet Exonerating Ex-special Director Rakesh Asthana

Law & Order

In a massive relief for ex-CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, a special CBI court accepted the chargesheet exonerating him in the Manoj Prasad bribery case.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
CBI

In a massive relief for former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana on Saturday, a special CBI court presided over by Judge Sanjiv Aggarwal took cognizance of the CBI’s chargesheet exonerating him in the Manoj Prasad bribery case, also commonly known as 'CBI vs CBI'. In his order, the judge noted that there was insufficient material against both Asthana and then DSP Devender Kumar. On the other hand, the court summoned Manoj Prasad, Someshwar Srivastava and Sunil Mittal as accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.  

Read: CBI Vs CBI: Heated Exchange In Open Court As Questions Raised On Asthana Investigation

Asthana was accused of receiving a bribe of Rs.2 crore through middleman Manoj Prasad in exchange for a clean chit to Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana in a case related to meat trader Moin Qureshi. Interestingly, the complainant in the case was Satish Sana himself. Subsequently, the CBI- then headed by Alok Verma registered an FIR against its own special director Asthana, DSP Devender Kumar, and others on October 15, 2018.  

Read: CBI Vs CBI: Court Raps Probe Agency For Not Conducting Psychological, Lie Detector Tests On Asthana

CBI vs CBI

After the FIR was registered, the CBI headquarters was raided. Meanwhile, Rakesh Asthana wrote to the vigilance department alleging that Alok Verma was paid a bribe by Satish Sana to settle the case against him. Thereafter, the Centre sent both Verma and Asthana on leave besides overhauling the investigation team to probe the allegations against the latter. 

The former CBI Special Director and Devender Singh also moved the Delhi HC seeking the quashing of the FIR against them. In January 2020, the Delhi HC pulled up the CBI for the delay in submitting the chargesheet in this matter despite several extensions being granted. Subsequently, the CBI filed the chargesheet in the month of February.  

Read: CBI Vs CBI: Why Accused With Bigger Role In Bribery Case Roaming Free, Asks Court

Read: CBI Books Former J-K Finance Minister's Son Hilal Rather In Rs 177-crore Bank Fraud Case

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Iran
JAISHANKAR ON GLOBAL CRITICISM
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA CELEBRATES 100 DAYS GOVT
BJP
PATHAK SAYS WILL NOT QUIT BJP
BJP
BJP TAKES AIM AT UDDHAV
Shaheen Bagh
BABA RAMDEV ON DELHI RIOTS
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV