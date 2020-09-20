COVID-19: Justice NV Ramana Encourages Use Of Innovative Technology In Courts For Long Run

Supreme Court judge Justice NV Ramana on Saturday, September 19 asserted that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has pushed institutions to use innovative technology to work within the constraints of public health guidelines and such techniques will prove to be long-standing solutions.

While addressing a mega E-Lok Adalat organised by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) under the aegis the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA, he said, "The pandemic has caused disruptions and forced institutions to conceptualise and adopt innovative technology solutions to function within the constraints of public health guidelines."

"The present circumstances have required the integration of technology in allowing remote contactless support to facilitate access to justice," he added.

'The techniques will prove to be solutions'

Noting that the techniques will help in the long run, Justice Ramana said methods which we have adopted during this time to get over this pandemic will prove to be solutions for long-standing problems. He said that approximately 17.59 lakhs cases are pending before the subordinate courts and acknowledged the tremendous potential of E-Lok Adalat for Karnataka.

Justice Ramana further went on to say that it is high time for the people to consider effective methods of settling cases in the pre-litigation stage itself which will definitely reduce the stress on the courts.

Furthermore, he added that as 60 percent of the population in Karnataka lives in far-flung areas, the district and taluka legal service authorities should work towards strengthening the infrastructure so as to ensure that video conferencing facilities are accessible to the rural population.

COVID situation in Karnataka

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Karnataka crossed the 4 lakh mark on Saturday, as the state reported 8,364 new cases of coronavirus and 114 related fatalities, the health department said.

The total number of infections in the state on Saturday stood at 5.11 lakh cases and the toll was at 7,922. The day also saw the number of recoveries outnumbering new infections, with 10,815 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 8,364 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 3,733 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

Cumulatively 5.11 lakh COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state on September 19 evening, which includes and 4,04,841 discharges and 7,922 deaths, the health department said in its bulletin.

(With inputs from ANI)