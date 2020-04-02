COVID-19: Locals Pelt Stones At Healthcare Workers In Indore

The residents of a locality in Madhya Pradesh pelted stones at healthcare workers who went there to screen people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The locality where this incident took place was Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore. A case has been registered against unidentified people.

Moreover, 12 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 75 in the city. The total number of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh stands at 98.

Tablighi Jamaat attendees misbehave with staffers

Earlier on Wednesday, Some of the 160-odd Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined at a railway facility in southeast Delhi “misbehaved” with and “even spit” at doctors and healthcare personnel attending to them, a railway spokesperson said. A total of 167 attendees were taken to the makeshift quarantine centres set up on the railway property in Tughlakabad on Tuesday evening after being evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz, the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot.

After the attendees were accommodated in the facility, residents of the railway colony raised concerns over their safety and said they feared the spread of the deadly virus, prompting senior officials to request local authorities for necessary action, sources said.

Occupants were unruly since morning&made unreasonable demand for food items. They misbehaved&abused staff at Quarantine Centre.Also they started spitting all over&on persons working/attending them incl doctors.They also started roaming around hostel building:CPRO Northern Railway https://t.co/mKLP1UQgJg — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths.

