Shivraj Chouhan: '82 Out Of 107 Markaz Attendees Who Entered MP Have Been Identified'

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday revealed that 107 people who had attended the religious congregation at Markaz in Nizamuddin had entered the state. The police personnel have successfully managed to identify 82 individuals who are being placed under quarantine. Stating that the search for the remaining attendees was still on, the MP CM appealed to them to come forward. The controversy erupted when 24 Markaz attendees tested positive for COVID-19.

107 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have entered Madhya Pradesh. I have ordered to identify them immediately. Police have identified some who are being taken to quarantine centres. Search for others is on: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/BQBmOKqnll — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

82 people have been identified who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. I request others to come out and declare themselves: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan #COVID19 https://t.co/BowPuTbS39 — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

FIR registered by Delhi Police

As per the Delhi government, the religious congregation at the Markaz Nizamuddin in mid-March was in violation of the prevailing orders, which prohibited large gatherings. However, the Markaz claimed that it had not flouted the rules and discontinued the religious function after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown. Instead, it alleged that many of the attendees were stuck due to the unavailability of transport services.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh raised questions on how foreign nationals were allowed to attend the religious congregation at the Markaz at Nizamuddin without getting screened for the novel coronavirus or quarantined. He alleged that this constituted “gross negligence” on the part of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Delhi Police. Moreover, he cried foul over the directives issued by the Delhi government on March 13, 16, 19 and 21 being ignored.

Later in the day, the Delhi Police registered a case against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat for violating the restriction pertaining to a religious gathering. Sections under the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked. In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

