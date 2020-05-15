Man Presumed Dead 3 Years Ago Returns Home Amid Lockdown; Riddled Cops To Re-examine Case

In a shocking turn of events amid Coronavirus lockdown, a man from Dilwari village in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh has returned home, three years after he went missing and was assumed dead. The man claims that he fled to Delhi as some people conspired against him in a theft case.

'I am happy to be back'

"I fled to Delhi as some people were trying to falsely accuse me in a theft case. I am happy to be back," news agency ANI quoted Uday as saying. According to Sitaram Avsaiya, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bijawar, in 2017, an FIR was registered after Uday went missing and while searching for him, the police had recovered a skeleton.

"His father identified the skeleton remains as his from a piece of cloth. An investigation will be done to identify whose skeleton it was," the official said.

Madhya Pradesh: Uday from Dilwari village in Chhatarpur, who was assumed dead after he went missing 3 years ago has returned home amid #CoronavirusLockdown. He says, "I fled to Delhi as some people were trying to falsely accuse me in a theft case. I am happy to be back." (14.5) pic.twitter.com/IgvU9mftUz — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, the number of Coronaviruses cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 4,426 on Thursday as 253 more people were found infected, 131 of them in Indore district, since the previous night, health officials said. The virus claimed the lives of five more persons since Wednesday night, which took the death toll in the state to 237, they added. Three deaths were reported in Burhanpur and one each in Neemuch and Indore.

Of the total number of deaths due to the pandemic, Indore alone has reported 96 fatalities so far. It is the worst-affected district in the state and one of the coronavirus hotspots in the country.

(With agency inputs)