PM Modi Talks To Bill Gates: India’s Efforts On COVID, Vaccine, Technology Discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates via video conference and discussed the global response to the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of global coordination on scientific innovation and R&D to combat it.

According to an official release, PM Modi underlined the conscious approach that India has adopted in its fight against the health crisis — an approach based on ensuring public engagement through appropriate messaging. He explained how this people-centric bottom-up approach has helped win acceptability for physical distancing, respect for front-line workers, wearing of masks, maintaining proper hygiene, and respecting lockdown provisions.

Had an extensive interaction with @BillGates. We discussed issues ranging from India’s efforts to fight Coronavirus, work of the @gatesfoundation in battling COVID-19, role of technology, innovation and producing a vaccine to cure the pandemic. https://t.co/UlxEq72i3L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2020

Lists measures taken by India

The Prime Minister also highlighted how some of the previous developmental initiatives taken by Government — expanding financial inclusion, strengthening last-mile delivery of health services, popularising cleanliness and hygiene through the Swachh Bharat Mission, drawing upon India’s Ayurvedic wisdom to enhance people’s immunity, etc — had helped increase the effectiveness of India’s response to the present pandemic.



PM Modi appreciated the health-related work being done by the Gates Foundation not only in India but also in many other parts of the world, including for coordinating a global response to COVID-19. He sought suggestions from the billionaire philanthropist on how India’s capacities and capabilities could be better leveraged for global good.

India's role in global response

Some of the ideas that the two explored in this context included drawing upon India’s unique model of last-mile health service delivery in rural areas, dissemination of the effective contact-tracing mobile app developed by the Centre, and above all, by leveraging India’s massive pharmaceutical capacity to scale-up the production of vaccines and therapeutics upon their discovery.

They agreed that given India’s willingness and capacity to contribute to global efforts, it was important for the country to be included in the ongoing global discussions for coordinating responses to the pandemic.

PM Modi also suggested that the Gates Foundation could take the lead in analysing the necessary changes in lifestyles, economic organisation, social behaviour, modes of disseminating education and healthcare, that would emerge in the post-COVID world, and the associated technological challenges that would need to be addressed. He said that India would be happy to contribute to such an analytical exercise, based on its own experiences.

(Photo credit: narendramodi.in)

