COVID-19: West Bengal Police Takes Stern Action Against Lock Down Violators In Cooch Behar

After the state of West Bengal was put under lockdown, the police in Cooch Behar have started taking stern action against violators of the state-wide lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The cops have also been puncturing tires of e-rickshaws which are running on the streets of the city amid the lockdown. In another incident of lockdown violations, the Kolkata Police on Monday arrested at least 255 persons flouting the stringent restrictions. According to the cops, the arrested persons have been prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

West Bengal under complete lockdown

The state government on Sunday framed the West Bengal Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations for the prevention and contamination of Coronavirus. As per the regulations, all shops, commercial establishments, offices, and factories shall remain closed while no public transport including taxis and auto-rickshaws will operate.

Citizens have been advised to stay home and come out only for basic services. Congregation of more than 7 persons has also been prohibited. "People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services. Moreover, any congregation of more than 7 persons will be prohibited in public places," the order read.

India witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figure available on Tuesday, India has so far reported over 500 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus. 10 people have so far died from COVID-19. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday informed that he will be addressing the nation at 8 PM on March 24 on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.

(With ANI inputs)