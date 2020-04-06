Crime Branch Likely To Issue Second Notice To Markaz Head Maulana Saad

Days after Markaz's head Maulana Saad responded to the summons, the Delhi Crime Branch sources said that they are unsatisfied with the response and in all likelihood will issue him a second notice asking him to file a detailed reply. The notice under 91 CrPC will be issued this week.

Read:Himachal DGP Warns Markaz Attendees Of 'attempt To Murder' Charge Unless They Step Forward

On April 1, Delhi Crime Branch had sent him a questionnaire with 26 questions asking him to provide details of the Markaz event. Rather than responding to the queries, Saad said that he isn’t in a position to reply to all the questions since he is in self-quarantine. Not just that, Saad also said that he has no access to the files since the country is in lockdown, a response that Crime Branch calls 'flimsy'.

Read: U'khand DGP Warns Markaz Attendees Of 'attempt To Murder' Charge Unless They Step Forward

The Crime Branch probe so far has revealed that the Markaz event was planned months in advance and the details of the same are with Saad and four of his close aides. Sources said that his claim that he has self-quarantine has been accepted but he can access electronic devices, laptop, and mobile phones. In fact, no electronic devices were found at Nizamuddin on Sunday when the forensic teams had gone in.

Read: FSL Scientists And Delhi Police Crime Branch Officials Visit Markaz For Investigation

In the questionnaire, Delhi Crime Branch had asked Saad to provide a list of employees working for him, the number of a religious gathering organised between January 1 till date. Delhi Crime Branch had also asked specific questions regarding the Markaz event; for instance, whether he had taken permission from any authority, whether any written guidelines were issued to him by any authority to hold the religious congregation.

Read: Hardik Patel Breaks Silence Amid Markaz Coronavirus Scare; Calls India's Healthcare 'weak'