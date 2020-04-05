Hardik Patel Breaks Silence Amid Markaz Coronavirus Scare; Calls India's Healthcare 'weak'

Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel remarked on how during this time of a nationwide pandemic it was important to keep politics in the name of communalism at bay and focus on bettering the healthcare facilities in the country.

His comments come in the backdrop of the massive health scare caused by the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Nizamuddin in March that has been under flak for being the cause of 30 percent of the Coronavirus cases in India at present count. As per the Union Ministry of Health, 647 coronavirus cases reported over the last two days have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. He also remarked on the healthcare facilities in the country stating that both the poor and the rich deserved equal healthcare.

A number of leaders and corners have claimed communalisation over the Tablighi Jamaat scare, while another view is simply of viewing it in terms of the Coronavirus threat the gathering and others like it pose.

"The country is grappling with a serious problem, at such a time, politics is not viable in the name of communalism. One thing has become clear, the healthcare facility of our country is weak and in the coming days we will have to work on health care. Everyone, whether rich or poor, should get equal health care," tweeted Hardik Patel. देश गंभीर समस्या से जूझ रहा है ऐसे समय में संप्रदायिकता के नाम पर राजनीति योग्य नहीं हैं। एक बात तो स्पष्ट हो गई है, हमारे देश कि स्वास्थ्य सुविधा कमजोर है और आने वाले दिनों में हमें स्वास्थ्य सुविधा पर काम करना होगा। अमीर हो या गरीब सबको स्वास्थ्य सुविधा एक समान मिलनी चाहिए। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) April 5, 2020

