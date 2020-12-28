DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested By Mumbai Crime Branch For Cheating; Car Seized

Dilip Chhabria, founder of DC design and famous car designer, on Monday was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Crime Branch in a cheating and forgery case.

Mumbai crime branch officials said that Dilip Chhabria was arrested in cheating case and there are more accused is the case. The case is registered under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 (B) and 34 of Indian Penal code. According to the reports, the Crime Branch has also seized one of his cars. Sources suggest that a press conference might be held on Tuesday about the same.

Dilip Chhabria designed and manufactured the DC Avanti, which is considered as India's first sports car.

More details on the case are awaited.