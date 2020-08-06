Minor Raped In Delhi: DCW Chief Seeks Death Sentence For Accused, Issues Summon To DCP

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday demanded death sentence for the accused in the alleged rape of 12-year-old in Delhi’s Pashchim Vihar area.

Slamming the Delhi police for not being able to arrest the accused, Maliwal while addressing the media said that she would issue a summon to DCP Delhi police. Maliwal gave her statement after she met the minor being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she is battling for her life.

“The 12-year-old girl of Paschim Vihar, Delhi has been brutally raped. The accused tried to kill her. Her stomach has been severely damaged, she has suffered multiple fractures on her head, she has bite marks all over her body. The minor has been so brutally beaten up that there is not a single body part which has not been hurt. Her condition is critical. Doctors are not sure whether the girl will survive or not,” Maliwal said, after her visit to AIIMS, Delhi, where she also met the parents of the victim and assured all possible help.

“This is a serious case, where a minor has been brutally raped. Its been over two days and Delhi Police has not made any arrests so far. I am issuing a summon to the Delhi Police DCP. I am surprised that the Delhi Police has not apprehended the accused. The person responsible for committing such a gruesome act should be arrested and given death sentence,” she added.

The DCW on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged rape and brutal assault.

The minor who was first admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday evening after she was recovered in a pitiful condition in now battling for her life at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The victim has suffered deep wounds all over her body. At the time she was found, the minor was bleeding profusely from the private parts.

According to the initial investigation, the minor's head and back were hit numerous times with some sharp weapon. Doctors at AIIMS are treating the minor where her condition remains critical.

