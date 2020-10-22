Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Celebrate Dusshera With Troops Along The LAC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Dussehra with the troops along the LAC. Rajnath Singh will be visiting Sikkim area on the occasion of the festival that signifies the victory of good over evil. The two-day visit starting from October 24 includes important meetings and halts by the Raksha Mantri that will conclude with Shastra Pooja with the troops at Nathula on Dussehra Day that is on October 25th. The visit will be a morale booster for the troops deployed along the LAC amid the border tension between India and China.

The Defence Minister will visit Sikkim on October 24-25 and also inaugurate a number of road projects and strategic bridges built for easy movement of troops and common citizens to border areas. Rajnath Singh will visit many places that fall under 33 Corps. He will visit the Nathula area and will interact with soldiers here. Defence Minister will also visit Sarthang during his visit. The"shastra puja" at one of the local units deployed in Sikkim near the China border as per the Hindu tradition in which arms are worshipped annually in Dushehra by warriors will be done on Dusshera. Last year, he had done it in France while receiving India’s first Rafale fighter aircraft from there. The Defence Minister will also be visiting 'Thakur Ji's' temple in one of the forward locations during his visit.

The Defence Minister will also visit the forward locations where India has deployed a large number of men and tanks to prevent any possible attempt of infiltration by the Chinese. Defence Minister has maintained a tradition of visiting the soldiers deployed in the extreme terrains along the borders during festivals. This year as the dialogue so far has remained inconclusive with China to resolve the border issue, the Indian forces are prepared for a long haul along the LAC. The eighth round of military and diplomatic talks are scheduled for this week between India and China. India has been firm to push China to de-escalate completely from all the friction points along the LAC. India is on a strategically strong position diplomatically and militarily. Defence Minister's visit to the area along the LAC will enhance the morale of the defence forces.

