Delhi Cantt Rape: Accused Potency Test Conducted, Clothes Seized, Police Tells POCSO Court

A Delhi Court has been informed by the Delhi Police that during the police custody of the four accused persons in the Delhi Cantt rape case, potency test of the four accused persons was conducted & their clothes were also seized.

"During the course of PC remand the clothes of all the accused persons which they were wearing at the time of incident were seized. Their mobile phones were also recovered and subsequently seized. Their potency test was got conducted. Their blood on gange was obtained and seized," the police informed a court of Special POCSO Ashutosh Kumar.

The court was further informed by the Investigating Officer (IO) that the disclosure statements of the four accused persons have revealed that accused Radhey Shyam and Kuldeep Singh had raped & killed the minor child victim and that the remaining two accused persons, namely Salim Ahmad and Laxmi Naryan, had helped them in trying to cremate the deceased minor child.

The IO has further admitted that neither any statement of any eye-witness nor any other evidence, including medical or scientific, odd be collected so far to confirm as to whether the victim child was raped or not. He has further submitted that at this stage, he cannot conclusively say as to whether the victim child was raped or not.

"The IO admits that at this stage, he cannot say conclusively as to whether the victim was raped or not," the court noted.

After hearing detailed arguments, the court has directed that an interim compensation of Rs. 2.5 lakh was awarded to the family of the 9 year old victim.

Special POCSO judge Ashutosh Kumar has now sent the four accused persons to judicial custody.

On August 9, the court had granted three days of custody of the four accused persons to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Advocates Jitendra Jha and Suresh Kumar Chaudhary, representing the victim's family, had said, "Even after getting a court order, we have still not recieved the copy of the FIR."

The two counsels had further said that during the three days of police custody remand wherein the police would take these accused persons to the apot of the incident



On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, the police had said.

Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.