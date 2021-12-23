Delhi: CBI Judge Cautions Punjab Ex-top Cop After He Attends Virtual Hearing Lying On Bed

In an unprecedented development, on December 22 a Delhi court cautioned former Punjab DGP Sumedh Kumar Saini for failure to comply with the decorum of a court. The warning was issued after the former top cop attended a court proceeding via video conferencing while lying on a bed. It is pertinent to note that Saini, who was 'warned to be careful with his demeanour' is accused in a 1994 triple murder case in Ludhiana.

Special CBI judge Sanjeev Agarwal urged the former public servant to be cautious in future and 'maintain the decorum of a court' even while attending a virtual court hearing. Upon being corrected, the counsel appearing for Saini submitted that his client was running a fever and was under the weather. However, the CBI judge noted that the former Punjab top cop had not submitted a medical certificate in this regard to the court.

'Maintain decorum of court while attending proceedings/court through VC'

"Accused no 1 Sumedh Kumar Saini has joined the proceedings through VC. However, it is observed that he has joined the VC proceedings while laying on the bed. On being asked, he submits that he is unwell and is down with fever. However, no medical certificate in this regard has been furnished or filed on record. Accused no 1 is, accordingly, warned to be careful in future with his demeanour and maintain the decorum of the court while attending the proceedings/court through VC," the Special CBI judge noted in his order.

Ex-Punjab top cop accused in 1994 triple murder case

Saini along with three other policemen are accused of the kidnapping and murder of three persons in 1994 in Ludhiana, namely, Vinod Kumar, Ashok Kumar and their driver Mukhtiar Singh. According to CBI, Saini had conspired with the other accused police personnel, namely, Sukh Mohinder Singh Sandhu, Paramjit Singh and Balbir Chand Tiwari to settle a personal score against an automobile dealership.

The case was transferred to Delhi by the Supreme Court in 2004 after a case was registered against Saini and others on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.