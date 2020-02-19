The Debate
2016 JNU Sedition Case: Court Tells Delhi Police To Ask New Kejriwal Govt About Sanction

Law & Order

CMM Purshottam Pathak adjourned the matter after the Investigating officer (IO) of the Delhi Police informed the court that sanction for prosecution is pending

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday, February 19, adjourned the JNU sedition case because of unavailability regarding the grant of sanction in the matter. The Delhi police informed the court that the file is pending before Delhi government's home department. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had also adjourned the matter earlier when Public Prosecutor informed him about the pendency of sanction.  

Read: Prakash Raj Returns Kanhaiya Kumar’s Endorsement By Campaigning For Him In Begusarai; Here’s What The Actor Tweeted About Him

CMM adjourns the matter 

CMM Purshottam Pathak adjourned the matter after the Investigating officer (IO) of the Delhi Police informed the court that sanction for prosecution against former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others are still pending. The matter in Patiala House Court had to be adjourned on February 19 because as per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the court cannot take cognizance of the police charge sheet without sanction from the home department of the concerned state. The Delhi High Court had last week disposed of a plea seeking directions to Delhi government to grant immediate sanction to proceed with the trial against the accused. 

Read: 2019 Lok Sabha Election Result For Begusarai, Bihar: BJP's Giriraj Singh Schools Kanhaiya Kumar In High-profile Electoral Contest

JNU sedition case 

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar. Others named in the charge sheet include former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya. The charge sheet stated that these students led a procession and raised anti-national slogans on the university campus during an event on February 9, 2016, visuals of which have been accessed by Republic TV.  

(With ANI Inputs)

Watch: Amid Encephalitis Outbreak, Kanhaiya Kumar's Supporters Barge Into Muzaffarpur Hospital As The CPI Leader Visits Patients

Read: Kanhaiya Kumar Throws His Weight Behind Prakash Raj As Actor Makes His Maiden Electoral Foray, In Phase 2 Of The Lok Sabha Polls. Here's His Message

