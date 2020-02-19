2016 JNU Sedition Case: Court Tells Delhi Police To Ask New Kejriwal Govt About Sanction

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday, February 19, adjourned the JNU sedition case because of unavailability regarding the grant of sanction in the matter. The Delhi police informed the court that the file is pending before Delhi government's home department. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had also adjourned the matter earlier when Public Prosecutor informed him about the pendency of sanction.

2016 JNU sedition case: Delhi Court asked state Government to file a status report and Delhi police to send another reminder to the government of Delhi as sanction for prosecution has not been granted by them. Matter adjourned for 3rd April. — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

CMM adjourns the matter

CMM Purshottam Pathak adjourned the matter after the Investigating officer (IO) of the Delhi Police informed the court that sanction for prosecution against former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others are still pending. The matter in Patiala House Court had to be adjourned on February 19 because as per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the court cannot take cognizance of the police charge sheet without sanction from the home department of the concerned state. The Delhi High Court had last week disposed of a plea seeking directions to Delhi government to grant immediate sanction to proceed with the trial against the accused.

JNU sedition case

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar. Others named in the charge sheet include former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya. The charge sheet stated that these students led a procession and raised anti-national slogans on the university campus during an event on February 9, 2016, visuals of which have been accessed by Republic TV.

(With ANI Inputs)

