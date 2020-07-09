Delhi Court Grants Bail To 76 Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members From 8 Countries

A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to 76 foreign nationals from eight countries who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz. They were granted bail on the personal bond of Rs 10,000 each. The nationals who got bail were represented by advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh, Fahim Khan, and Ahmad Khan.

This comes a day after bail was granted to nationals from Brazil, Australia, Fiji, China, and the Philippines, who had participated in Markaz. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur had granted bail on the personal bond of Rs 10,000 each after the completion of the identification process for these foreign nationals.

The same court had on Tuesday granted bail to 122 Malaysian nationals in the same case.

Back in April, the Ministry of Home Affairs had blacklisted 960 foreigners who were involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities despite being on a tourist visa. Moreover, their Indian visa has been cancelled. In another subsequent decision on June 4 over 2,500 foreign nationals were blacklisted for 10 years from travelling to India for their alleged involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities.

The Supreme Court had asked the Union government to clarify the blacklisting of the foreign nationals asking them whether it was a blanket directive or care was taken to hear and decide the merits of each case individually. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had on July 2, filed an affidavit expanding on details of the action taken by the Centre.

Nizamuddin Markaz incident

The Tablighi Jamaat gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi had come at a time in March when preventive measures against COVID-19 were already in place, and yet, not only did the event go on but statements were also made inside that were unscientific and prescribed dangerous statements on the COVID-19 outbreak and its potency. Those who attended then travelled to various parts, and many tested positive for Coronavirus, leading to a search and contact tracing effort that has seen the event being referred to in some quarters as a 'super spreader'.

