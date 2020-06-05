Centre Rules Out CBI Probe In Tablighi Jamaat Congregation Case, Affidavit Filed In SC

On Friday, June 5, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that there was no need for a CBI investigation into the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Markaz Nizamuddin in the national capital. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Supriya Pandita seeking a CBI probe into the alleged lapses by the AAP government and Delhi Police which led to the congregation. The Union government in its affidavit maintained that the probe was being conducted on a day to day basis in accordance with the law and all efforts were being made to submit a report in a time-bound manner.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs blacklisted 2550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members who were staying in India during the lockdown period and violated visa rules. They have been barred from entering India for 10 years. The Delhi Police has already filed at least 35 chargesheets against foreign Markaz attendees for violating the MHA guidelines, the Foreigners Act, and the tourist visa rules. As per sources, the CBI has initiated a preliminary enquiry to probe allegations of funds being misappropriated by a trust linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

Markaz controversy

The controversy erupted when 24 people who had attended the religious congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for COVID-19. Thousands of people who participated in the event travelled to various states in India, risking the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 1746 individuals including 216 foreigners were staying in the Markaz building as of March 21.

As per the Delhi government, the religious congregation violated the prevailing orders, which prohibited large gatherings. However, the Markaz claimed that it had not flouted the rules and discontinued the religious function after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown. Instead, it alleged that many of the attendees were stuck due to the unavailability of transport services.

On March 31, the Delhi Police registered a case against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat under sections od the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Section 269, 270, 271, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. As of April 3, 30% of the total COVID-19 cases in India were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation.

